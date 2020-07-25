Prince Oladega Kehinde Ibrahim has indicated interest to vie for the vacant Kosofe Constituency 2 seat in the Lagos State House of Assembly, which became available following the demise of Honorable Tunde Buraimoh.

Ladega, as he’s popularly called made this known through an official statement signed by his publicist, Wole Adepoju. The All Progressives Congress member , who has since started consultations said it was not his sole decision to put in for the race but a decision made by the elders and those whose influence counts, at his ancestral home, Agboyi in Agboyi Ketu Local Council Developmental Area (LCDA).

He further revealed that the decision of the elders to push him forward to represent them at the Lagos Assembly, was borne out of his desire to seek for the development of the area.

“My people have always known and seen my zeal towards ensuring our place is not left out of the development Lagos state has enjoyed under successive governments and as such they believe if I am at a place like the assembly to represent them, their interest will be well represented and protected”, he explained.