By Sola Ojo, Kaduna

A Kaduna-based non-governmental organisation, Ladi Maji Foundation has empowered no fewer than 300 widows in Kaduna State with residual income items and cash to enable them stay afloat the current economic reality.

The items which include foodstuffs, sewing machines, deep freezers and grinding machines were meant to support the beneficiaries in order to boost their finances and earn a living for themselves and their household.

Speaking to newsmen on the development, Founder of the Foundation, Ms Mary Onoja said, the gesture was to put smiles on the faces of the widows in order to make them feel good and increase their sense of belonging.

“As always, whenever I see these wonderful people, the widows gather, I feel excited. I am happy to see them. I am happy to give that which means nothing to us, but means something to them.

“It is not really easy to bear this burden financially as you can see for yourself the number of women that turned out today to be part of this course.

“Only God knows how many of them will be a bit satisfied. You can’t satisfy all. This is just but a few.”

“There are lots of other women like this that we can’t meet their needs but we are hoping to have more hands on deck in the near future so that we can get the scope wider and meet many more needs,” She added.

A beneficiary, Regina Chawei who got a grinding machine, thanked the Foundation and prayed open door for more resources to put smiles on other vulnerable Nigerians.

“I don’t know what to say but I thank God because this is going to help me, my children and my grand children as well.

“God has done something for me today that has calmed me down since the demise of my husband. I pray God increase this Foundation”, she prayed.

Founded about 20 years ago, the Ladi Maji Foundation has continued to support widows and orphans materially and financially to ameliorate their vulnerability.