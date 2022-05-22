Nigerian mothers were still struggling to overcome the pain and shock that came in the wake of the outrageous Dubai sexcapade video of the Chrisland schoolgirl when a worse video hit the Internet.

The video showed in grotesque colour a girl having sex with a breed of dog called the German Shepherd in the Lekki area of Lagos. The video broke the Internet and trended for days. In the midst of a gathering, I fearfully watched the opening scene and ran away. What I saw left me shocked to my marrow. Indeed, my blood curdled. It was simply unthinkable, unimaginable and unbelievable, if it had not been recorded on video. Judging from statistics in the comments sections, millions had viewed the video; probably not for entertainment, but to erase their doubts that such a sordid thing actually happened. Several of the people who watched the dog sex video rained curses on the lady in the pornographic video for debasing womanhood and stooping so low to have sex with a dog for a fee of N1.5 to N2m. The lady-dog sex video is just another indication that the end of the world is more imminent now than when the disciples first talked about it in the first century AD. All the signs of the end time which Jesus, The Christ warned his followers about are all manifesting rapidly. These include unnatural affection between gender, human/animal sex, fathers sleeping with daughters, etc.

If the lady in the dog sex video had not been exposed, she would have carried on with life with no one else knowing about it, except the person that recorded the despicable incident.

One is compelled wonder what level of greed or desperation that would drive a lady to descend so low. Now with the video on YouTube, how can she live with herself? She was even reported to have said she only did it with a dog and did not kill anybody and therefore could not understand why people were stomping on her with the boots of condemnation.

Did the lady consider the health challenge she would battle with going through the nonsense with the special breed dog? This level of depravity is beyond comprehension. Unfortunately, the lady in question does not realise that the demonic money she was paid would never take care of her needs and medication for the semen of a dog deposited in her.

As if the viral video was a teaser, another sex-with-dog story broke and trended too. In this case, a man offered a lady N200 million to have sex with a dog in Banana Island. As recorded on video, the lady agreed on the condition that the act would not be recorded. The man agreed and then urged her to remove her undies, which she pulled down to the knee, not knowing that a hidden camera was already the conversation and had taken a video of her pulling down the undies, to be ready for the dog to feed on her. It was at that point that the man revealed that the verbal exchange between them had already been recorded on video.

Apparently realising her folly, given the still trending sex-with-dog video, the young woman interjected that she was just joking. That did not stop the man from exposing her indecency and obvious inordinate quest to own some luxurious items and show off. But for video evidence these ladies would have conveniently done the late Fela Anikulapo-Kuti once described as “chop and clean mouth.”

Specifically because of what these ladies have done, a new pejorative expression has been added Nigerian parlance: dog wife. I learnt about when I went to a Lagos market to buy foodstuff and other things. There I saw two near-naked, terribly dressed under-20 ladies, who walked into the market wearing perforated bum shorts, their noses and earlobes pierced with multiple rings. They also wore heavy leg bangles and their midriffs fully exposed. Both girls apparently weren’t sure of where to get what they needed, so they did a bit of window shopping, before walking away to look for what they wanted. Clearly, the people around were disturbed by their appearance as they got disapproving stares. Unable to hold back their displeasure, one of the young meat-sellers made nasty comment about the girls in Yoruba… “Awon eleyi iyawo aja,” which literarily means “these ones are dogs’ wives.”

Ordinarily such statement would have been condemnable way to describe a respectable lady by the category of males. But the young men had genuine reason to describe the two ladies in such debasing, gutter language. At that very moment there were several other simply well dressed women in the market. But the two ladies in question stood out like sore fingers. Hence, they were mocked and had to endure the embarrassing and insolent remarks from the meat sellers. One of the butchers was whistling to call an unseen dog, apparently to spite the girls. It was a very ugly, dirty scene to behold. They were followed and mocked.

In some sense, something may have come out of the leakage of the Lekki sex-with-dog video. So many men have somewhat started to reappraise and restrict their relationships with side chicks, scared that they not know whether chick msy have had a session with a German Shephard the night before. And I have been laughing heartily at their discomfiture. Yes, why not?

I do have a word for vermin that masquerade as men, and go about luring gullible girls to have sex with dogs while they watch and record, mind you, you also have daughters and sisters. Just know that the Creator of the universe works in mysterious ways. Your own daughter might tomorrow be a victim of a leaked sex video with another type of animal.

To the girls themselves who do other irresponsible things to live big, achieve questionable fame, drive exotic cars, wear luxury brands, know it that everyday is for the thief, just one day is for the owner of the house. After smoking and taking various substances, girls begin to do reckless things, to please themselves, bear in mind that God is a consuming fire.

Parents who let their children loose at a tender age because this is the internet age, retrace your steps. Raising good children is a collective responsibility, which demands all hands to be on deck to keep our girls on the path of righteousness. Okro tree does not grow taller than its planter, an Igbo adage says.

People need to begin revealing the things that happen in most of the empty high rise-buildings, short outlets and hotels at strategic locations, especially in the highbrow areas of Lagos metropolis. A lot of things happen in those places. We must all strive to save our young people from the corruption of the perilous times.

Dearest all, the rapidly increasing rate of immorality and irresponsibility is is destroying next generation. If we do not take necessary steps, our children will drift into social anarchy.