Curvy actress, Eva Chris who just turned 26 has admonished her fellow ladies who date men based on ephemeral values to beware because there is a lot more to life than just sex and catfish pepper soup!

In a chat with Inside Nollywood she cautioned: “Ladies should stop dating people who are not interested in their personal development. Life is beyond sex and catfish pepper soup. This year 2021, I am looking forward to a lot of hard work and also a lot of money so that I can make bigger investments.”

According to her, she will not be ready for marriage until she can boast of a fat bank account. The Anambra State-born actress cum skit maker added: “I am not under any pressure to get married. I already told my family I would get married when I make money. Please, I don’t want to go to my husband’s house and become a liability. I want to have enough money so that when I get married, my husband will take over the financial responsibilities of the kids while I face myself. If he is super-rich already then it is a plus too. Having my own money is paramount!”

Curvy Eva Chris who doesn’t shy away from flaunting what she has got also talked about her endowments revealing that her curves are not artificial but a replication of her mothers’.

“I inherited my curves from my mother. I never had to work on them and neither do I wear fake butt; I grew up with this way. It brings a lot of attention so much so that most times I get confused,” she concluded.