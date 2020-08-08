Comedienne cum actress, Ada Ebere aka Ada la Pinky, is fuming with anger. Reason: her big boobs have become objects of attraction to men, and even women, who can’t take their eyes off them.

According to the Internet queen, her big boobs, which are her unique selling points, are natural even though, some people think she had breast enlargement.

“People see my boobs before they see me. Whenever I go out, men and women stare at my boobs before even looking at my face. So, I think my boobs are my unique selling points. I didn’t do breast enlargement, they are all natural. I never liked big boobs. I’d have preferred a portable size but here I am blessed with large ones and I am grateful.

“However, I might do butts enlargement to align with my boobs, because I have always been a fan of big booties. I want to have big butts. Also, the sexual harassment I face comes only from ladies,” she told Inside Nollywood.

However, Ada bemoaned her pains and discomfort for having large breasts. She said: “I can’t run. I find it difficult to run unless I hold my chest. Another challenge is that I can’t sleep on my chest; it has to be either upright or sideways. It was so painful during my growing up days. I love to sleep on my chest but sadly I couldn’t. It is also very hard to get my bra size in the market. Most times, I buy the biggest size and amend it, especially the hands. Funny enough, I hardly wear bras even when going out. Then, there are some roles you can’t take because you have big boobs. Most times, I feel all the guys that are wooing me are after my boobs. I feel they don’t care to know the real me, but just want to have a feel of my boobs.”