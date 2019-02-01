Voluptuous role interpreter, Anita Joseph, has revealed how some ladies pay millions of naira to have her kind of sexy curves.

According to the actress, she is so confident about her hourglass shape that she has refused to listen to those who advised her to reduce weight and slim down.

“I could recall what someone said to me one day that ‘please Anita you need to reduce your hips and bum. I was like ‘excuse me; reduce these hips and bum? This body that ladies pay millions (of naira) to have? This body that God gave me for free, you say I should do what?’ It really got me angry,” she narrated.