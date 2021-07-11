The 87th Founder’s Day of Ladi-Lak Institute, Yaba, held in Lagos on Friday, June 4, 2021, has come and gone but the memory lingers among the students and the environs.

The two-day event was educative, inspiring and motivating as the old students went down memory lane to inculcate moral instructions to the pupils as the old students took charge of conducting morning devotion at the assembly ground.

President of the alumni association, Mr. Dotun Akinyosoye, and other executives proceeded to mentor and give career talk to the students on how to be law-abiding citizens and great leaders of tomorrow.

The highlight of the occasion was the health walk on Saturday, June 5, 2021, by the alumni before the presentation of gifts and awards to the teachers. The alumni also kicked off inauguration of school projects/fund-raising.

To cap it all was a thanksgiving service at Foursquare Gospel Church, Akinwunmi Yaba.

