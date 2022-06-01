Former governor of Oyo State, Rashidi Ladoja, has visited the Nigeria French Language Village, Badagry.
The Otun Olubadan of Ibadanland, who addressed the students in French promised his continued support for the village.
Ladoja had earlier met the Director/CEO and his management team in the director’s office in the newly renovatedadministrative building.
The former governor later met with the students and encouraged them to make the good use of the opportunity of learning the French language for their intellectual, professional and socio-economic development.
He recollected his experience as a Chemical Engineering student at the Université de Liège, Belgium where he learnt the French language. He also told the students that his knowledge of French helped his outstanding performance as an engineer with Total Oil Company where he was recruited as a fresh graduate upon graduation.
Ladoja commended the management of the Nigeria French Language Village under the able leadership of Lateef Babatunde Ayeleru.
Ladoja said he was in the village during the administration of the pioneer Director/CEO, S. A. Ade-Ojo.
Ladoja was accompanied by his wife, Abibat, a Béninioise.
In his votes of thanks, president of Students’ Representatives Council, Faith Willy Onukwo from UNIZIK, thanked the former governor for his love for education, the youths and for being a francophone.
Leave a Reply