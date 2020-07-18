Adewale SanyaoluWith a load moment matching a 1,200 ton crawler crane or a large floating sheerleg, the crane enables loads up to 600 tons to be lifted to and from the quay from non-geared cargo vessels.Ladol, had earlier in January this year signed a partnership agreement with Mammoet to supply LADOL with the heavy lift terminal crane – Mammoet Terminal Crane, MTC 15 and was installed in May 2020The equipment according to the company has turned LADOL’s quayside into a heavy lift terminal.A statement by LADOL’s Executive Director Business Development, Mr. Jide Jadesimi, disclosed that the partnership was aimed at expanding LADOL’s capacity for project cargo handling and logistics for industrial sectors in West Africa and enables LADOL to utilize Mammoet’s crane fleet, project cargo handling and heavy lifting expertise along with project management services to provide clients with more comprehensive and cost-effective solutions.According to him, the lifting capacity is ideal for loading and offloading heavy items such as columns, vessels, reels, engines, and many other project cargoes.“The establishment of a long-term relationship between Mammoet and LADOL is an extremely exciting and significant development in terms of massively increasing local capacity and has attracted general fabrication and complex construction projects, which are increasing in frequency across the sub-region, to Nigeria,”The Executive Director also described the process as a combination of teamwork, and dedication from LADOL and Mammoet staff.Commenting on the partnership, Michel Bunnik, Commercial Director of Mammoet Middle East and Africa, said with the “Combination of Mammoet’s MTC crane and LADOL’s excellent infrastructure, such as 200m quay with 8.5m draft, warehousing, fabrication and assembly yards, the base can now be considered as a fully independent heavy lifting terminal.It can support the largest industrial projects in the world, solving cargo handling and logistics challenges of project owners, EPCs and freight forwarders, as they can get heavier things in and out of Lagos more efficiently than they could before.”“The MTC-15 crane is ideal for loading and offloading heavy breakbulk cargo, without having to reinforce the quay, making it possible to bypass other Apapa quays and transport the cargo and materials directly to sites; saving a considerable amount of time and resources.” Michel added.