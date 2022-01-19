By Steve Agbota

LADOL Free Zone, has once again renewed and retained its International Organization for Standardization, ISO 45001:2018+14001:2015 certifications.

The certifications are part of the company’s efforts to continuously improve its management System of Occupational Health and Safety, OH&S and Environment Management System, EMS to meet and beat international best practices and it is arguably the first in West Africa at the time the company obtained its initial certification.

ISO 45001:2018 is for Occupational Health and Safety (OH&S), published in March 2018, while 14001:2015 is for Environment Management System

Retaining the certifications was achieved after a rigorous and transparent audit process conducted by four (4) Internationally recognized audit professionals.

Besides demonstrating LADOL’s unalloyed resolve to protect the environment from any negative impact that may arise from its operations and prevent work-related harm on LADOL’s employees, these global certifications affirm the organization’s determination to consistently comply with laws, regulations, relevant codes and applicable international convention including the UN 17 SDGs and the UN global Compact. The audit also took note of LADOL’s commitment to sustainability, including the fact that LADOL joined the UN Global Compact and the UN CFO Taskforce in 2021.

Commenting on the renewal and retaining of certifications Managing Director of LADOL, Dr. Amy Jadesimi said: “I would like to thank the staff, management, stakeholders and clients of LADOL – all of whom have played a role in enabling us to continually improve our compliance and rise above international standards.”

“LADOL’s Governance, Risk and Compliance, (GRC) Coordinator, Babatunde Ipadeola said: “This shows LADOL’s commitment to providing safe and healthy workplaces by preventing work-related injury and ill health, as well as by proactively improving its OH&S performance. Also, Identifying and controlling the environmental impact of its activities, products and services and continually improving its environmental performance.