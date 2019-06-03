Adewale Sanyaolu

Indigenous industrial Free Zone, operator LADOL says it recently held annual safety week, the first in its series aimed at highlighting the company’s safety best practices, share learning with stakeholders and set new safety targets for the coming year.

LADOL’s Managing Director, Dr. Amy Jadesimi, stated “Safety and quality remained at the heart of best business practices. While growing LADOL, we always put in place policies, procedures and work instructions needed to ensure quality and safety for ourselves and our clients.

This is a celebration of our many achievements, including becoming the first company in West and North Africa to be ISO 45001 certified. The week is also a call to action as we have to continuously improve and reach greater heights each year. Thank you to all our staff and stakeholders for your years of hard work and support.”

Speaking at the opening day of the event, LADOL’s Executive Director, Business Development, Mr. Jide Jadesimi, who signed the safety commitment banner, said safety remains at the core of the company’s operations.

“Because of the importance of this event and safe practice in the company, other personal engagements have to be put on hold. I want everyone to see themselves as safety champions. LADOL has reached a stage where we’ve grown to meet and exceed international standards due to the hard work and talent of our staff and the support of our stakeholders. Well done to everyone for bringing your hearts and minds to everything we are doing.”

LADOL’s SHEQ Manager, Mr.Obi Mac-Arthur, said that high safety culture is the cheapest and most effective insurance policy stressing that safety isn’t a hobby, it’s a living.

He said that the choice of the theme for this year’s safety week “Making Safe Choices” was born out of the need to continuously inculcate positive safety culture, ensuring zero risk tolerance in all operations.

“This year’s event is unique as it coincides with the launch of “LADOL’s Employee Continuous Learning Centre”. I want to emphasize one of the core truths about safety. It is a job not just for people who have “safety” in their title. It’s a job for everyone, everywhere, every day. It never stops. It takes all of us to think about safety and to actively discuss these issues in order to reach the next level.” Mac-Arthur said.

High light of the events include; safety quiz, safety puzzle, safety games, all emphasizing teamwork and safe systems of work, drama, team dances, fitness and health checks; occupational H&S speech on “Making Safe Choices by OH&S professional; Mr. Abiodun Gbalaho (CSP, GradIOSH) and short occupational talk by the company’s HMO.