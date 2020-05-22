A 2-day international Christian singles’ retreat aimed at helping the youths to align more with God, will kick off at 9am today, Friday, May 22 on online platforms such as Zoom, Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp.

Organised by Ladtem Commission, a ministry of bible teachers and gospel filmmakers, the virtual event themed: ‘Maximizing the Time’ is not only free of charge, it will also be an avenue to enlighten participants on how to grow spiritually, educationally, maritally, socially and in every other facet of their lives.

Addressing participants at the event are anointed ministers of God including programme co-ordinator, Lekan Asikhia and others. “The meeting will be adorned with testimonies just as God did at the previous editions held at Calvary Resort, Ladtem Camp and Film Village, off TASUED Road, Ikofa/Ilado, Ijebu-ode, Ogun State,” Asikhia said.

Aside going home with copies of ‘Maximizing the Time’ e-books and pre-qualifications for ResearchPlus training programme, participants have also been assured of one-year free premium download of Ladtem Christian films.