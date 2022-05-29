From Chijioke Agwu,Abakaliki

Lady Blessing Nwankwo Egbedi has clinched the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) Senatorial ticket to contest for the Ebonyi South Senatorial District election in 2023.

Chairman of the Electoral Committee, Chief Johnson Nwanjoku, who announced the result after the election said Egbedi polled 128 votes to emerge the candidate of the party.

The election tool place at the party Secretariat in Abakaliki on Saturday.

In her acceptance speech, Egbedi thanked the delegates and leaders of the party for their support, and promised to offer quality represention if elected in 2023.

She said “I am sincerely grateful to all the delegates that elected me today, the Candidate of All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) to represent the good people of Ebonyi South in the Senate.

“It is indeed a reawakening for women participation in governance. Ours is inclusive and participatory democracy.

“I thank the women and youth of Ebonyi South, that came out in their numbers to cheer me into victory. I am grateful, I am sure not to let you down.

“Let’s do it again, in the forthcoming general elections. APGA is the only party in Ebonyi today, with clear indications of winning elections.

“We cannot afford to stand aloof and watch other leave us behind in forming the next Government.

“My victory is your victory. It is a project for the good people of Ebonyi South”