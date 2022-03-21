From Rose Ejembi, Makurdi

A young lady was last weekend reportedly found dead at a hotel around the Nyiman area of Makurdi, the Benue State capital.

According to sources, the young girl who should be in her early twenties was said to have lodged into the hotel with a man but was later found dead in the room.

Although, details of the incidence is still very sketchy at the time of filing this report, sources from the area said the development has caused palpable fear in the area.

While some alleged that she was killed and her private part removed and taken away by Yahoo Plus boys for ritual purposes, others said she must have died during a sex romp with her partner.

However, when contacted, the Police Public Relations Officer PPRO, SP Catherine Anene who confirmed the report said three persons had been arrested in connection with the death of the lady.

The Police spokesperson however dispelled rumour about the removal of her private part saying no part of the deceased body was missing at the time her remains were picked from the hotel room.

“There is a death report of a lady in a hotel but details will come from the doctors, though we didn’t see marks of violence on the body. So, the autopsy will reveal the cause of the death.

“The person that died was dressed but we didn’t see marks on her body meaning there are no injuries. Three suspects were arrested in connection with this case so they will give us details. We can’t say it is a case of murder because we didn’t see marks of violence,” Anene said.