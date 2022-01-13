A past lady captain of the Ikeja Golf Club, Chichi Charles Alamu, has relished her 43 years of playing golf that has taken her round the continent and beyond the shores by giving back and supporting fellow womenfolk.

Alamu, who described golf as a game for all ages, young and old, men and women and very good in the development of the player’s mental and physical state, said that is the reason she likes to encourage fellow women to embrace the game.

The immediate past South Western Zonal Vice President of Ladies Golf Association of Nigeria (LGAN) who is one of the backers of the Leopard Golf Tournament and Beauty Pageant has also supported the fourth edition of the event slated for Arsenal Golf Club, Obinze, Owerri with five Crystals.

The tireless champion with an enviable record of 21 Club’s Championship winning to her fame in her 43 years of golfing experience also in recent times given sewing machines to ladies in the golfing system coupled with cash to rent shops.

While thanking the distinguished lady golfer, the coordinator of the unique Leopard Tourney, Sumbo Oshile in her remarks described the gesture of the CEO of OLATCHI Ltd an exemplary ambassador of the objective in focus.

“Madam Chichi Alamu is a good example of the objective of the Leopard Golf Tournament and Beauty Pageant event which is using golf to empower women. She has been supporting this event and also been putting smiles on the faces of several ladies”.