From Uche Usim, Abuja

Having battled a strange skin disease for a long time, a lady, identified as Blessing Ejika Ubi has narrated how her leprous condition forced friends and family members to desert her until she got healed via the intervention of a clergyman.

In a viral video, Ubi stated that the disease, which ravaged her entire skin, led to horrifying stigmatization and isolation from people.

According to her, she literally became a bitter recluse as no one was willing to associate with her, even from a long distance.

Without any link to a known medical disorder, Ubi traversed various hospitals and natural health centres in search of healing but unsuccessful.

She said: “I was isolated from people. There were rumours and different accusations about things I didn’t do. I was taken to different places, all to no avail.

“The illness forced me to always cover my skin. My skin had horrible sores, more like my skin was rotten and it was from head to toe”, she narrated.

According to Ubi, while medical interventions could not solve her problems, she was, however, miraculously healed during a special service by Prophet Jeremiah Omoto Fufeyin, the Senior Prophet of Warri – based Christ Mercyland Deliverance Ministry.

Speaking on the development, a medical practitioner, Dr. Seun Ogunleye said: “Her story caused tears to roll down my cheeks, this morning, because, as a medical practitioner, I see hundreds of written off cases like this and I know exactly what patients go through. It’s so pathetic. I can relate.

“God bless Prophet Jeremiah Fufeyin. A man God has used extraordinarily to restore hope to lives across the globe, his compassion for humanity is worth emulating, his philanthropism is phenomenal, his deep dimensions of dream interpretation is divine and ground breaking”, he said.

Ubi, on her part, said she has since returned to normal life.