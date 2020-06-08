(Chimezie Anaso, NAN)

Lady Janet Okwaraji, octogenarian mother of late Green Eagles Superstar, Samuel Okwaraji is dead.

The death of the matriarch of Okwaraji family was confirmed to newsmen by his eldest son, Patrick Okwaraji on Monday.

She was 83 years old.

Lady Okwaraji is the mother of late Sam Okwaraji, an ace footballer and a patriotic Nigerian who died while playing for the Green Eagles in a World Cup qualifier against Angola at the National Stadium, Lagos on August 12, 1989.

The eldest son, however, said that no date had been scheduled for the burial.

He said he would meet with members of his family in Umudioka, Orlu council area of Imo for further arrangements.

He said a letter had been sent to the Minister of Youths and Sports and the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) to inform them of the development.

She was a retired seasoned teacher, a school proprietress and a devout Christian.

It would be recalled that Sunday Dare, recently visited the Okwaraji matriarch during which he gave her gifts and placed her on a monthly allowance as part of Federal Government’s efforts at cushioning her pains. (