From Lateef Dada, Osogbo

A yet-to-be-identified lady on Thursday jumped into the Osun river at Gbodofon area, along Gbongan-Ibadan road, Osogbo.

It was gathered that the incident happened around 4pm.

Eye witness account revealed that efforts to rescue the lady proved futile as calls made to fire services were not successful.

One of the eyewitnesses who identified herself as Grace stated that the lady alighted from a motorcycle and jumped into the river.

“She was on a motorcycle coming from the Ogo-Oluwa area when she asked the motorcyclist to stop and she went to jump into the river.

“It was as if she wanted to receive a call and nobody knew she wanted to jump into the river. We saw her body being taken away by the river but we could not help,” the eyewitness added.

A motorcyclist had September 2021 jumped into the river after receiving a phone call.

The motorcyclist was said to be riding from the Ogo-Oluwa side when he stopped to receive a phone call on the bridge, threw his phone into the river and jumped into it without putting off the ignition.