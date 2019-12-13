Okey Sampson, Umuahia

It was a black Thursday in Apummiri Ubakala in Umuahia South Local Government Area of Abia State when a stray bullet killed a lady during a shootout between police and a gang of robbers.

It was gathered that operatives of SARS got a distress call that robbers were operating at Ubakala and operatives responded to the distress call.

It was reported that on sighting the SARS operatives, the robbers, who were five in number and operating in military uniform, started shooting at the policemen.

The police responded and during the exchange of gunfire, a stray bullet hit the victim, Kasarachi Okwuonu Moses, and she died later in hospital.

Residents of the area took to the street to protest the killing of the woman, who they said was the family’s breadwinner.

“It is a pity that she died in such a manner,” said one of them.

The Commissioner of Police in the state, Eneh Okon, confirmed the incident.

“One of the suspects dropped his weapon and fled the scene while the Sienna bus used by the policemen was riddled with bullets,” the commissioner said.

Okon added that a panel of inquiry had been set up by the police to further investigate the incident.

He urged members of the public to remain calm, as efforts were ongoing to restore peace in the area

He assured Abia residents that the state police command was working round the clock to ensure that they enjoy a peaceful Christmas and New Year celebrations.