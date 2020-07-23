Job Osazuwa

It is has become a world filled with fear and sorrow for Okoroafor Franca. Within a few months, everything suddenly turned upside down for the lady, as her health keeps deteriorating on a daily basis.

The once bubbly lady, who hails from Arochukwu in Arochukwu Local Government Area (LGA) of Abia State, has become a burden to everyone around her. Day and night, she writhes and groans in pain, praying for a quick solution that will lift the burden off her.

She said that her illness started in November 2019, adding that she initially mistook the condition for malaria. She said that having treated the malaria for some time, it dawned on her that there was something more to it. The more drugs she took, the more her health worsened, she disclosed.

She was later diagnosed with chronic kidney disease at Dialyzer Specialist Medical Centre, Lagos. This came at a point when she was about to give up. After the diagnosis, which her family received with shock, she has been in and out of hospital.

Her medical report issued by Dialyzer, dated July 6, revealed that she has had 17 sessions of dialysis since she was first admitted to the hospital.

The report advised the patient to go for a renal transplant to be done outside Nigeria, for a permanent solution.

But the problem the family has now is lack of funds for treatment.

Explaining the family’s precarious situation, her elder brother, Mr. Victor Saviour Ikechukwu, told Daily Sun that the family has been spending an average of N300,000 weekly for dialyses.

“We already owe the hospital some amount of money. We have been sustaining the hospital bills with donations from relatives and friends. There is no way my family can raise N12 million that is needed for the operation. This is why we are crying to Nigerians and Abia State government for assistance.

“Seeing her in this condition makes my heart bleed. The emotional trauma is even more than the illness. She is like somebody who is dying gradually. But we have been assured by the doctors that the transplant will revive her to start living a near normal life once again.”

He joined his sister to appeal to kind-hearted Nigerians for urgent intervention to save her life. He said, if help does not come as soon as expected, their worst fear could happen anytime soon.

Franca, 35, could be reached through her phone number on 08062992838. Her account number at First Bank is 3070701417, and the account name is Franca Okoroafor.