By Job Osazuwa

An aspiring on-air personality (OAP), Maryam Adaeze Musa, who was diagnosed with end-stage kidney failure in 2019, has appealed to kind-hearted Nigerians, philanthropists and organisations for financial assistance to fund her urgent kidney transplant.

Her pain increases as her health deteriorates by the second. All is certainly not well with the young lady.

Maryam, 24 years old, a 400-level English student of the National Open University of Nigeria (NOUN), needs N12 million to fund the kidney transplant surgery.

At the moment, she is undergoing dialysis every three days at the cost of N45,000 per session, including the cost of drugs. While trying to raise funds for the kidney transplant, Maryam still has to do dialysis twice a week, which costs N90,000.

Her family has lamented that the patient’s ailment has sunk a hole in their pocket. And they can no longer fund the weekly dialysis.

As gathered, Maryam’s health challenges began when she was 10, having been diagnosed with type 2 diabetes, also known as juvenile-onset diabetes. She managed the condition until 2019 when her kidney functions failed completely.

Maryam, first child of her parents, was also the breadwinner, before her illness, as she combined work with school to help her mother, a widow, and her younger siblings.

At the age of 13, she lost her father, and her widowed mother, Nneka Musa, a petty trader was lwft with the duty of raising he children; she is unable to raise money for the urgent transplant to keep her alive.

Nneka is imploring everyone, including state governors and non-governmental organisations to intervene and donate generously to enable her daughter to perform the surgery.

“The ordeal Maryam faces as a result of kidney failure is much; she contends with excruciating pain often, prompting her to be in and out of hospital frequently. Undergoing the transplant will enable her to overcome the current pain and discomfort occasioned by her present condition. Please, help save Maryam’s life,” she appealed.

Doctors at Avon Hospital, where Maryam accesses dialysis treatment two times weekly, have cautioned that dialysis was only a temporary treatment, saying the definitive therapy for kidney failure was kidney transplant, for which she is seeking financial assistance.

To help her bounce back to her vivacious self once again, financial assistance could be sent to Maryam through Access Bank, 0104406217, Musa Maryam Adaeze.

For more information, Maryam can be reached on 08131959930 or 08122777058.