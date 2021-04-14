From Layi Olanrewaju, Ilorin

A 28-year-old lady, Monsurat Omowumi Olafimihan, an indigene of Offa Local Government Area (LGA) of Kwara State, is at the moment struggling to live.

Her kidneys have since packed up. The condition has led to other complications that make life very unpleasant for her.

For her to bounce back to life, she urgently needs about N16 million to have a kidney transplant performed on her. As the clock ticks, her health deteriorates.

At the moment Olafimihan, who resides in Amayo, Ifelodun LGA of the state, coughs out over N160,000 every week for dialysis so that she could hang on to life.

Unless urgent help comes her way, the casual worker at Olams cashew section, Ogbondoroko, near Afon, is afraid she might soon breathe her last.

Speaking with the reporter, the patient lamented that the sickness has drained her resources and that of her family. She lamented that she was unable to perform the most simple tasks without being aided.

“I can’t believe that the sickness could deal with me to this extent. I hardly sleep in the night. Every part of my body aches now and then,” she said.

She explained that the ailment started with malaria and body weakness around October 2020.

She was taken to Notredam Hospital in Amoyo, but was referred to another health facility called Crescent Hospital, Tanke, for better management.

At Crescent Hospital, it was discovered that her blood level was too low and blood transfusion was required. It was after the blood transfusion that the doctors detected the abnormally in her kidneys. Further diagnosis revealed that her kidneys were not functioning perfectly.

She was again advised to be admitted at Kwara State General Hospital, Ilorin, where she commenced dialysis.

The consultant nephrologist in charge of her case, Dr. Ibiyemi M. of Kwara State General Hospital, in a letter dated February 11, said: “Olafimihan Monsurat, with card no. 084066, is being managed for advanced chronic kidney disease. She is on maintenance haemodialysis, which cost her about N150,000 to sustain her life.

“Her definitive care, which is kidney transplant, will cost her N16 million only. We strongly recommend her for your kind financial assistance.”

According to the patient, she and her parents have sold all they had in taking care of her health.

To make matters worse for her, her father has died, leaving her poor mother and other family members to shoulder the responsibility of funding and taking her in and out of hospital.

She said that her family has so far spent over N3 million, even as her conditions deteriorate by the day.

Her words: “In the last six months, I have not been able to work due to my ailment. My bosses at Olam Cashew asked me to stop working and take care of myself before returning to duty.

“I don’t want to die just like this. I am begging Nigerians to help me by donating whatever they can to save my life. The suffering is too much for me. I find it difficult to sleep most of nights.

“The doctors said that I would need N16 milliin to have the transplant done successfully.”

Financial assistance can be sent to her through her elder brother’s bank account, Olafimihan A. Kazeem, 3103833094, First Bank. She can also be reached on 08061657205, 08077089018, 08097786617.