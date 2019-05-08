He said LAFI provides free legal services to indigents, with concentration on prison inmates. Over 72,000 in- mates are awaiting trial in the country.

He disclosed that his team is work- ing with the Comptroller General of Prisons and deputy comptroller generals in the states: “We meet and inter- view them (inmates), from their stories we can assess if the person is telling the truth or not. We check to see if the person deserves to be represented. We do not offer our services to people we know are criminals so that it will not seem as if the foundation is encouraging criminality.

“We only offer our services to those who are there out of poverty, because they couldn’t secure the services of a lawyer. Once we take up a case, we see it through to the end no matter the cost. We are in 14 states and have been do- ing this for the last four years.

“In terms of assistance, sometimes what the society thinks, even lawyers is that the only way to get inmates out of prison is through court processes. Some think when you reel out these figures they think you are lying and just being sentimental. That is why we educate them on the various ways to secure release of inmates.

“It can be done through regular court processes which can go on for the next two years or more. There are situations where you have convicts who are in prisons and are given option of fine which may be N20,000, N30,000 according to the offense they committed. When we visit the prisons, get the records and see how much fine there is, we pay them off.

“For instance, one of us did it in Kano and paid off for 100 people. When the chief judges pay visits to prisons, we apply for prison inmates after we have met with them, inter- viewed them, check how long if they had gone through the normal trails, they would have spent in prison. So when we are applying we make these arguments and allow the judge to use his prerogative of mercy and release them.