By Maduka Nweke

The Standards Organisation of Nigeria (SON) has given Mandatory Conformity Assessment Programme (MANCAP) product quality certificates to Lafarge Africa Plc, the Nigeria’s operations of world’s leading building materials giant, LafargeHolcim (LH). The presentation comes after products from the company’s Mfamosing Plant satisfactorily met confirmatory and standardisation requirements set by SON.

The Mfamosing plant is a modern production facility located in Cross River State with an annual cement production capacity of 5MMT. Established in 2002 as United Cement Company Nigeria (UNICEM) Limited, the plant’s product portfolio has been expanded to offer customers two cement products for general purpose and specialised applications.

The presentation of the MANCAP certifications further demonstrates Lafarge Africa Plc’s commitment to ensuring quality assurance and compliance with the relevant product standards, within the regulatory framework of the government.

While presenting the certificates, Mallam Farouk A. Salim, Director General of SON, who was represented by Mr. Ogbuji Michael Chukuwudi, State Coordinator, SON, Cross River State, commended Lafarge Africa for satisfactorily meeting the prescribed requirement for certifications and urged them to continually ensure high-quality control at all times.