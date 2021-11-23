Leading sustainable building solutions company, Lafarge Africa Plc held a two-day capacity-building event – The Transporters’ Summit – for independent transport partners who distribute its products across the country. The management and staff of the company and experts in various areas such as logistics, business management, sustainability and other professionals in the supply chain ecosystem who attended the event shared and exchanged best practices, innovations and insights on global transport operations and logistics.

The summit with the theme Let’s build together – partnering for growth took place at the Sheraton Hotels, Ikeja, Lagos. It was also an opportunity to celebrate and reward the transporters for their valuable contributions to the success and growth of the company.

Speaking at the event, Khaled El-Dokani, the Country CEO of Lafarge Africa Plc noted that the annual summit is a platform for transport businesses working with Lafarge to improve their operations by getting acquainted with new developments that drive efficiency, support best practices and profitability and improve logistics safety within the sector. He encouraged the transporters to take maximum advantage of the two-day learning by rigorously applying the lessons and insights shared at the summit to their operations.

El-Dokani said: ‘We organized this event out of enlightened interest. As you know, operational excellence and innovation are key principles that guide all we do at Lafarge. We will become more innovative and more efficient as a company if we provide a platform for key partners such as yourselves to learn about and assimilate cutting-edge developments in logistics’. ‘We not only promise to deliver products to Nigerian customers that are of the same quality that Holcim customers enjoy in over 70 countries in the world, but we are also committed to delivering the products on time and in excellent condition. You, our dear Transporters, help us fulfil this promise’. El-Dokani added.

