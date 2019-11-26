In line with its commitment to sustainably create value and impact the lives of its loyal customers, Lafarge Africa Plc, has announced the launch of its ember ‘Buy & Win’ consumer promo.

The promo, which started in October and will run till the end of December, was launched to show appreciation to loyal customers and also change the dynamics of promotions in Nigeria.

‘We are truly excited at this promo aimed at rewarding our valued customers and thanking them for their unwavering support in ensuring that our range of cement products remains the first choice for construction purposes across the country.

The promo process is very simple and transparent. Buy any trade brand of Lafarge cement bag, find a scratch card inside, what you find when you scratch the card is what you win instantly. It is unique, it allows more Nigerians to participate and stand a chance to be instant winners!” Gbenga Onimowo, the company’s Commercial Director said.

‘Our customers are at the heart of what we do; without them, the commercial cycle is incomplete and our ability to remain in business becomes impossible. To grow our business, we are committed to constantly create value in terms of quality product and service, and continuously explore sustainable ways to impact their lives positively.’

The promo, which will run across the South East and South West regions of Nigeria is approved by Consumer Protection Council (CPC) and National Lottery Regulatory Commission (NLRC) and Lagos State Lottery Board (LSLB).

Explaining the objective of the promo, the Trade Marketing Manager- Western Operations, Itune John-Eze said, The Ember “Buy & Win” consumer promo is our way of thanking our esteemed consumers for their loyalty and patronage over the past months. She further disclosed that the promo is available to all Lafarge trade brands -Classic and Supaset, adding that each cement bag contains only one scratch card with concealed prizes of tricycles, generators, table gas cookers, smart phones, airtime and etc”.

We encourage our customers to scratch gently so as not invalidate their wining card.”

“We remain committed to consistently improving our customer service experience, rewarding our loyal customers and we believe there is no better time than now. Without them, we would not have made the giant strides attained thus far,” she added.