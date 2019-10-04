As part of its commitment to continuously drive excellence and innovation in the manufacturing industry, Lafarge Africa Plc has re-launched its newly improved Supaset cement product into the Nigerian market.

The new Supaset cement, now in horizontal bags, is the first cement formulation specifically positioned for block making.

Supaset has continued to deliver superior performance to block makers and like other Lafarge Africa brands, consistent quality. The product is tailor-made to complement the efforts and promote the businesses of artisans, specifically block makers and other building construction workers.

The CEO of Lafarge Africa, Mr. Michel Puchercos during the event said: ‘The introduction of this improved formulation – Supaset is in line with the ‘Growth’ pillar of Lafarge Africa’s Strategy 2022 – Building for Growth – which aims to drive profitable growth and accelerate our performance in key areas. Providing such a product for our customers is in keeping with our commitment to excellence. This is a remarkable moment. A great achievement that we all are proud of.’

Puchercos further stated, “for 60 years, Lafarge Africa has continued to lead technological advancement in the Nigerian manufacturing sector.”