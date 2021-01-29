The Standards Organization of Nigeria (SON) has given Lafarge Africa Plc, its Mandatory Conformity Assessment Programme (MANCAP) product quality certificate.

Lafarge Africa Plc is the Nigeria operations of the world’s leading building materials giant, LafargeHolcim (LH). The presentation comes after products from the company’s Mfamosing Plant satisfactorily met confirmatory and standardisation requirements set by SON.

The Mfamosing plant is a modern production facility sited in Cross River State with an annual cement production capacity of 5MMT. Established in 2002 as United Cement Company Nigeria (UNICEM) Limited, the plant’s product portfolio has been expanded to offer customers two cement products catering for general purpose and specialised applications.

The presentation of the MANCAP certification further demonstrates Lafarge Africa Plc’s commitment to ensuring quality assurance and compliance with the relevant product standards, within the regulatory framework of the government.

While presenting the certificates, Mallam Farouk A. Salim, Director General of SON, who was represented by Mr. Ogbuji Michael Chukuwudi, State Coordinator, SON, Cross River State, commended Lafarge Africa for satisfactorily meeting the prescribed requirement for certification urging them to continually ensure high-quality control at all times.

Mr. Salim said: “Lafarge products at the Mfamosing plant were awarded the SON prestigious quality mark because they have met the prescribed requirements following the outcome of series of MANCAP inspections to the company and corroborative and extensive analyses.” He noted further that Lafarge Africa has been steadfast in ensuring that its products conform to requirements and therefore urged the company to ensure full utilization of the certifications. A major benefit of the SON certification to Lafarge Africa is hitch-free exportations to other countries, mostly on the continent.

The Country Chief Executive Officer of Lafarge Africa, Mr. Khalid El Dokani commended SON for their objectivity in affirming compliance of products at the Mfamosing plan. He also praised the hard work of his team and assured SON that the company will continually ensure strict compliance at all times.

On his part, Mr. Xavier Kennedy, Lafarge Africa Mfamosing Plant Manager, thanked SON for their unwavering support and regular inspections to ensure compliance, product quality as well as standardization that has now resulted in the attainment of the certificates. He affirmed that the award of the certificates further confirms the company’s strong drive for compliance and continuous product quality assurance.

In her remark, Bar. Mrs. Rosemary Archibong, Hon. Commissioner of Commerce, Cross River State also commended Lafarge Africa Plc for their quest for compliance with extant laws and regulations as well as adhering to strict quality compliance standardization. She further called on SON to always maintain its oversight role in ensuring quality products are delivered to the end-users and reiterated that the Government of Cross River State, under Governor Ben Ayade, is making deliberate efforts to ensure a conducive business environment to drive industrialization in the state.

Started in 2006, the Mandatory Conformity Assessment Programme (MANCAP) is a product certification scheme put in place by SON to ensure that all locally manufactured products in the country conform to the relevant Nigerian Industrial Standards (NIS) before such products are presented for sale in the market or exported.