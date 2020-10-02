Lafarge Africa Plc, the Nigerian operations of the world’s leading building materials company, LafargeHolcim, has launched a promotion to appreciate and reward loyal customers as it celebrates the 60th anniversary.

The promo, which has been ongoing for retailers since May climaxed with its extension to end users in August and it will run until the end of the year. The promo is targeted at all levels of the value chain: wholesale, retail, blockmakers and end users who sell or use Lafarge Africa’s suite of quality products for their building and construction projects.

Lafarge is the first company to produce cement in Nigeria with quality products and iconic brands including Elephant cement, Lafarge Elephant Supaset, AshakaCem and Unicem brands for the local market; relying on its global expertise. Recently, it introduced innovative products like the newly improved Elephant Supaset in horizontal bags and Supafix tile adhesive. In addition to these outstanding brands, Lafarge also offers other specialised solutions for advanced constructions while providing fee advisory services and customer service to support all customer needs.

To commemorate the 60th Anniversary, Lafarge rolled out a marketing communication campaign tagged “We built this city.” The campaign showcases some of the iconic structures which Lafarge has built through the years. Such structures include: the National theatre Lagos, the Lekki-Ikoyi link bridge Lagos, National Assembly Abuja, Tinapa ResortCalabar, AkwaIbom Stadium etc.