In a bid to celebrate high performing clients and trade partners and also appreciate customer loyalty, leading cement manufacturer and building solutions provider, Lafarge Africa, has rewarded its top volume customers for the excellent performance recorded in 2020 by awarding them with cars, trucks and cash prizes.

The Customer Appreciation Awards, held recently across the regions, celebrated customers who distribute Lafarge Africa’s range of products from Ewekoro and Sagamu in the South West, Ashaka in the North East as well as Mfamosing, in the Southern part of Nigeria.

The star prize of a 2020 Toyota Land Cruiser Prado was presented to the National Volume Award Winner, Global Synco Enterprises, while Ubotex Nigeria and C.C. Umeh were both presented with a Toyota Landcruiser Prado as the second and third place National Volume award winners.

Other winners included Umaru Kafiyel, who emerged the Regional Award Winner (North), was awarded a Hyundai Tucson, while 2nd Place Regional Award Winner (North), Mai-Iyale Nigeria Ltd, received a Hyundai Creta. In the West, Raflym Nigeria Limited emerged the regional winner and got a Hyundia Tucson, while 2nd Place Regional Winner got a Hyundia Creta. Beyond the star prices to the national and regional champions, cheques of varying sums were presented to customers in other categories for their sales performance for 2020.