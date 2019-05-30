Chinenye Anuforo

To commemorate the 2019 Lafarge Global Health and Safety Days and as part of its Sustainability Strategy 2030, Lafarge Africa, in partnership with the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), Lagos State Blood Transfusion Services and Rotary Club of Lagos, has delivered a health and safety sensitisation programme for motorists and a blood donation drive by employees for societal impact.

Lafarge and FRSC urged motorists in Nigeria to ensure that they are aware of health and safety procedures as this would further reduce road accidents, even as the current data from the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) show a marginal decline in the number of road accidents in the country.

The Head of Safety, Health and Environment for Lafarge Africa, Mrs. Folake Odegbami, alluded to this at the joint health and safety campaign programme held recently for members of the National Union of Road and Transport Workers (NURTW) at Ojota Motor Park in Lagos State.

Odegbami said Lafarge’s commitment to health and safety informed the company’s decision to collaborate with critical organisations focused on improved safety across the country.

According to the January 2019 Road Traffic Crash (RTC) report by the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), a total of 540 fatalities occurred, while 3,383 were injured following 950 road traffic incidents across Nigeria in January 2019. It is estimated that 7, 827 persons were involved in preventable accidents (although the figures indicated a decrease of 21 per cent in fatalities). Compared to December 2018, the report showed a 14 per cent decrease in crash incidents and 14 per cent decrease in the number of people injured in the month under review.

Responding to the reports, Odegbami stated: “Critical at this point is the issue of health and safety among motorists in Nigeria. Although our intervention today is targeted at commercial drivers, our message applies to both commercial and private vehicle drivers.

“Across the world, LafargeHolcim creates time to implement interventions in the areas of health and safety across different sectors, yielding sustainable positive results. Through our initiatives, we provide support, enhancing safe and healthy practices in order to eliminate hazards in the workplace. Our interventions impact our employees, truck drivers and indeed road users who find the education useful.”

In his remark, the Deputy Corp Commander and Head of Operations, Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), Lagos State, Mr. Olalekan Morakinyo, commended Lafarge for taking the initiative to educate drivers at grassroots level, which helps to improve safer driving and saves lives.

The Branch Chairman at NURTW, Ojota Park, Apostle Olaoye Samuel, also lauded the company for being proactive in its approach to safety and urged members of the union to be law abiding.

As part of activities marking the Global Health and Safety Days campaign, Lafarge Africa also held a voluntary blood donation exercise for employees in partnership with the Lagos State Blood Transfusion Services and the Rotary Club of Lagos. This is in recognition of the critical need and impact of blood donation for societal good.

Speaking on the rationale for the blood donation initiative, Folashade Ambrose-Medebem, Director, Communications, Public Affairs and Sustainable Development, Lafarge Africa, revealed that health and safety as well as volunteering for such initiatives were an integral part of the culture at Lafarge.

“Our mission at Lafarge with our Sustainability Strategy 2030 is to help transform the construction industry and the nation at large by encouraging all stakeholders to play their part in addressing the planet’s biggest issues. We are committed to sustaining this culture of volunteering and social impact. It is important that we lead by example and show the value of making a difference and we are confident of the impact that this will have on society,” she said.