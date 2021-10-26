Lafarge Africa Plc has launched Diamond Club, an exclusive club created to reward and recognise its trade partners who have consistently delivered big volumes of the company’s products to customers and end-users.

The launch of the Lafarge Africa Diamond Club coincided with the 2021 Customer Service Week with the theme ‘The Power of Service’

The Lafarge Africa Diamond Club is exclusive to customers and trade partners designed and structured with tools and benefits that will boost customers’ efficiency.In his remarks, the Chairman of Lafarge Africa, Prince Adebode Adefioye, said.

“Lafarge Africa is committed to innovative and sustainable building solutions. Innovation and sustainability being at the heart of what we do drives our commitment to our stakeholders and our customers who are our partners.”

Lafarge’s CEO, Khaled El Dokani , explained that the Diamond Club is the company’s way of showing appreciation while deepening the partnership that has enabled it reach and serve customers with great efficiency.

’He added: ‘For us at Lafarge Africa, our commitment goes beyond the numbers and making a profit. Our commitment to our stakeholders is to deliver our products and services in a manner that builds progress for people and the planet. To achieve this commitment, we need the right partners by our side. You have been with us through this journey.’

Lafarge also formally unveiled the lead retail app ‘Navendor’ which enables customers to order the company’s products and services from the comfort of their homes and monitor the progress of the delivery by tracking the trucks assigned to handle their orders.

