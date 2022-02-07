Lafarge Africa Plc has announced the launch of the Lafarge Driving Institute in its Ewekoro plant in Ogun State, South west Nigeria.

The Lafarge Driving Institute in the South west is the second of-its-kind created by the building solutions company following the commissioning of the first driving institute in the South East in 2017. The company has continued to provide drivers who have enrolled in the institute with industry-leading training programs tailored to the needs of Nigerian heavy goods vehicles (HGVs) such as trucks, trailers and articulated vehicles drivers.

Speaking at the event, its Country CEO, Mr. Khaled El Dokani, stressed Lafarge’s commitment to improving health and safety within its operations and ultimately in its wider community. “At Lafarge, we recognise that we have a job to do in improving road safety and we are committed to investing in safety innovation, both within our organisation and along our supply chain. We see safety as key to creating sustainable and profitable operations – boosting productivity and increasing operational efficiencies and business performance in a tangible way.”

According to El Dokani, the continuing number of deaths and serious injuries on our roads demands concrete mitigation action. We must institute appropriate measures to improve road safety.