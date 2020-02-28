Merit Ibe

Lafarge Africa Plc, a leading cement manufacturing company recently marked its 60th anniversary and rewarded its customers across Nigeria for their contributions to the growth of the business. The event held in Lagos, was an opportunity for the company to reward its high performing customers in 2019.

The awards, which came in different categories attracted various gifts which included exotic cars, utility trucks, household electronics and cash prizes and other recognition awards. The star price for the National Highest Volume Contributor was a 2020 limited edition Toyota Prado Jeep. The company’s Country Chief Executive Officer, Khaled El Dokani, said the company has recorded significant achievements because of the outstanding partnership it shares with its esteemed customers.

“I am excited that over the years, Lafarge Africa, has been able to maintain its vision, which is to be the most trusted and preferred partner for end-users including construction professionals and homebuilders. We are committed to delivering cement, concrete and other building solutions that ensure our customers get the highest quality.”

Khaled thanked all the customers for their support over the years and encouraged them to continue to trust the integrity of Lafarge Africa.

“Today, we also celebrate 60 years of wonderful determination and dedication to best practices. It is an accomplishment worth celebrating. I am very excited and proud to mention that over the years, Lafarge Africa has remained committed to being the most trusted and preferred partner in the cement industry. We are deeply committed to delivering our high-quality products of cement, concrete and other building solutions including mortar to you our customers,” Khaled stated.

Referring to the company’s commitments and the need for an enduring partnership, the Commercial Director, Gbenga Onimowo stated that the company and its stakeholders, particularly its customers must constantly maintain a positive outlook in order to progress and succeed together. “As much as this challenge is for us as a company, it is also for you our esteemed partners. Our commitment is to ensure that we always meet the demands of our greatest ambassadors. In this business, we are both winners and this remains possible as we continue to grow and maintain this rewarding partnership.