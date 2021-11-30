From Laide Raheem, Abeokuta

Following the fire incident at Lafenwa Market on Sunday, the Ogun State Government has set up a 9-man committee to probe the incident which claimed lives and destroyed property worth millions of naira.

According to a statement by Kunle Somorin, the Chief Press Secretary to Governor Dapo Abiodun, on Tuesday, the Secretary to the State Government (SSG), Tokunbo Talabi, in a letter dated November 29, had contained the names of members of the committee and its terms of reference.

Breaking News, Nigerians can now work in Nigeria and get paid in US Dollars Click here to apply today .

The committee will look into the causes of the incident and come up with ways to prevent the future occurrence of such disasters.

The committee will be chaired by the Commissioner for Special Duties, Barrister Femi Ogunbanwo, while the Permanent Secretary of the Bureau of Political Affairs and Administration in the Governor’s Office, Mr Kehinde Onasanya would serve as the secretary of the committee.

Talabi stated that the terms of reference of the committee will include: determination of the remote cause of the fire outbreak; recommendation of immediate steps/actions for the intervention of the government to forestall future occurrence; recommendation of medium and long term intervention of the government and recommendation of compensation for the victims of the fire incident to the government.

The SSG, however, said that the committee is expected to submit its report within two weeks.

Other members of the committee are the Commissioner for Works and Infrastructure, Engr. Akin Adesanya, Commissioner for Transport, Engr. Gbenga Dairo, Commissioner for Rural Development, Engr. Oludotun Taiwo, his Women Affairs and Social Development counterpart, Mrs Funmi Efuwape, Chairman of Abeokuta North Local Government, Mr Bayo Ayorinde and the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the local government and the head of the State Task Force on Illegalities, Toyin Afolaogun, an Assistant Commissioner of Police.

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation and Weak Erection. Click here .

Latest Jobs in Nigeria (Graduates/Non-graduates). Click Here to Apply .