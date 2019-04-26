From Linus Oota, Lafia

Lafia Cargo Airport Consultant, captain Jibrin Mohammed Bala has explained that with the work done so far on the airport, aircraft could land and take off, but only between 6 am to 6 pm.

He said that with the runway lights in place, a fully-functional control tower and navigational equipment in place, aircraft could land at the airport.

He stated this during an inspection visit to the project site alongside the outgoing and incoming governors of the state, Umaru Tanko Al-Makura, and Abdullahi Sule.

Captain Jibrin, a renown captain and administrator in the air transportation service enumerated some of the comparative advantages of the state cargo airport to include ease in the exportation of goods and services and creation of massive job opportunities for the teeming unemployed population of the state.

He described the airport as a necessity, adding that it would attract foreign investors and tourists to the state.

Also speaking, Governor Al-Makura said that the terminal building already had its structures up and only required the finishing works.

He noted that the control tower was almost ready for fitting and equipped with communication and navigational equipment in no distant time as the contractors for that stage were already on site making all necessary installations prior to the final mounting of equipment.

The governor-elect, Abdullahi Sule, who added his voice to the project said that as a businessman, the Lafia Cargo Airport was one that would generate business.

He explains further that the airport would be a source of revenue to Nasarawa State and the next government under his leadership would be the biggest beneficiary.