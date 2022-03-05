From Isaac Anumihe, Abuja

Following the installation of a transmission substation in Lafia, over 1 million households and businesses are expected to enjoy constant electricity supply in Nasarawa State capital after years of being in darkness.

Speaking when he visited the substation, the Managing Director of Niger Delta Power Holding Company Limited (NDPHC), Mr. Chiedu Ugbo, expressed optimism that the new substation would become Nigeria’s transmission hub with back feed to Abuja.

Nigerians can now work and earn dollars DAILY from home. Regular individuals can earn as low as $300 daily Find out how it works.

He said the facility which is expected to boost electricity supply to at least one million households and businesses, will greatly improve the wellbeing of Nigerians in Nasarawa State.

The new 2X150MVA and 2x60MVA 330/132/33KV transmission substation built by the Niger Delta Power Holding Company Limited (NDPHC) was commissioned by President Muhammadu Buhari, recently.

He explained that before the substation was built, Lafia was served by a single 70Km distribution line from Akwanga, pointing out that with a lot of connections on the way, the power that eventually got to Lafia was very dim.

“So there was no useful electricity in Lafia and its environs”, he added.

Ugbo said the three-in-one project which took five years to build, has six feeders that would serve at least one million households and businesses in the state.

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation, Weak Erection and Small Manhood. Click Here Now .

Small Manhood & P.E 7days Solution... Click Here For Details .

“We expect the project to improve the well-being of every resident of Lafia and entire Nasarawa State and improve economic activities, creation of jobs.

“Also because of the big nature of the project, we expect it to become the transmission hub in the country. Transmission Company of Nigeria

(TCN) is already working on the connection.

“NDPHC decided to build this Lafia Substation essentially to step down electricity from the high voltage transmission line to a lower voltage level where the distribution company (Abuja DisCo) can now draw electricity and serve close to one million households and businesses in the state. It will thus help boost economic activities in the state, with positive knock-on effects on employment and socio-economic upliftment of the residents of the state” Ugbo, said.

In his remarks, Executive Director, Networks, NDPHC, Engineer Ifeoluwa Oyedele noted that though the company was primarily a power generation, it has had to execute intervention projects in transmission and distribution ends, to ensure that power supply to Nigerians improved.

“In the last 15 years NDPHC has built 10 power stations and that is our main focus. However, we do realise that when you generate power it has to get ultimately to the consumers and that is why we have been intervening in constructing transmission substations, injection substations and so on.

“This is because no organisation can do what we do, with the speed that we do it, with the quality that we do and at the cost that we do it. We are arguably the largest power company in Africa”, he added.