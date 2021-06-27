From Leo Nzwanke, Lafia

The Chief Medical Director of the Dalhatu Araf Specialist Hospital, Dr Ikrama Hassan, has said that ‘DASH has fulfilled all requirements for a Teaching Hospital take off in Lafia.’

Hassan said this at the National Assembly during the public hearing conducted by the Senate Committee on Health, as part of the procedures for the passage of the bill, seeking the establishment of a teaching hospital for the medical college of the federal university; a bill sponsored by the former governor, Umaru Tanko Al-Makura.

Dr Hassan explained the situation on the ground saying that it is a ‘win-win situation’, adding that the federal government does not need to put in so much as adequate infrastructure, equipment and manpower are already on the ground.

‘If the federal government gives the additional needed support, we are on our way to having a robust teaching hospital,’ he said.

He, however, expressed confidence that the bill will sail through.

Senator Tanko Al-Makura, who spoke earlier in defence of the bill, said the teaching hospital when established will bring succour to not only the people of Nasarawa State but also to those in the surrounding North Central States and the FCT.

The Emirs of Lafia, Azara and many other stakeholders from Nasarawa State also spoke passionately in support of the bill as they appreciated the former Governor, Senator Tanko Al-Makura for laying a solid foundation for the take-off of the teaching hospital in Lafia.

