Dr Hassan Ikrama, the Chief Medical Director (CMD), Dalhatu Araf Specialists Hospital (DASH), Lafia, says it will soon receive medical equipment to boost the state’s preparedness in containing the spread of COVID-19 pandemic.

Ikrama, who spoke with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Friday in Lafi, said the hospital had made presentation on the equipment the hospital needed to boost facilities in the isolation centre.

“The government has already placed order for the equipment and they are already on the way. lt will arrive the state any moment.

“As soon as the equipment arrive, the hospital will take delivery and make them known,” he said.

The CMD said that patients were still patronising the hospital but those with minor illnesses were shut out to avoid overcrowding.

He noted that staff and patients were being screened before being allowed to enter the facilities as parts of measures against the spread of the virus.

He said that non-essential staff were asked to stay at home in line with the government directives, adding that the management had provided protective kits to essential staff who are still going to work.

The CMD urged the public to continue to stay at home, wash hands with soap and water frequently, avoid crowding, maintaining social distance and listening to advice from the government.

NAN reports that governor Abdullahi Sule of Nasarawa State had on Thursday while updating newsmen on government measures to contain spread of the virus, said it would soon take delivery of medical equipment.

Sule said that more palliative materials with support from the private sector are underway for the people.

“We have received support of more palliatives from the organised private sector. It will soon arrive from Lagos and more people will be included.

“We also have medical equipment that will soon arrive the state for isolation centres,” Sule added. (NAN)