From Abel Leonard, Lafia

The former governor of Nasarawa state and the senator representing Nasarawa west constituency, senator Tanko A’lmakura has revealed the reason why he sponsored bill to establish a teaching hospital in Nasarawa. According to him, the move was a miracle, and was born out of passion and love he has for his people.

Almakura, briefing journalist yesterday in his resident on the notice of the signing of the bill by Mr. president, Muhammadu Buhari expressed unlimited joy, happiness about the signing of the bill noting that “what he started had finally come to pass by the help of God.”

The Former governor said the bill was passed into law by the house of senate after passing through all due processes and “now as God would have it, it was signed into law by Mr President for the establishment”.

“The Teaching hospital is something we started and my joy is that the people are happy and the country at large would benefit from the teaching hospital. My appreciation to Mr President and everyone for this achievement and establishment.”

“When they came looking for land about 100 heptane, for a University in my state as a governor I gave them 300 hectres of land against 100_150, they wanted. so I told them that for we to have a federal University we must have unlimited environment that could give them the opportunity to expand,and also meet their target and at that point in time I knew something would come out of it.”

Senator Almakura, also revealed that the conception of the idea was like a miracle because back then in 2012 were the National invise commission came with the final note to ensure take-off federal University of lafia Mr yakaya and other official of the federal government came i told them to add faculty of Medicine.

“So they promised to assist on his request because of his kind gesture they and within three months they came and informed him that they have approved the faculty of medicine in the university.”

He further said the aim of the establishment was to ensure that gradually there would be an added value chain in the state noting that it was what gave birth to the renovation and upgrading of the Dalhatu Araf Specialist Hospital, Lafia.

He said the Teaching hospital will not only benefit the people of nasarawa state but neighborhood states like, benue, Taraba, jos, while reducing the hardships of health care delivery in the country.