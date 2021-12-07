The Niger Delta Power Holding Company (NDPHC) says the Lafia 2X150 Mega Volt Ampree (MVA) 2X60 /132/33/330 Kilo Volt (kV) Transmission Substation is finally completed and energised.

The Technical Adviser (Media), NDPHC, Mr Sanya Adejokun, said this in a statement in Abuja on Monday.

Adejokun said that contract for the multi-billion Naira National Integrated Power Project (NIPP) 330/132/33kV Lafia Transmission Substation was awarded by the Niger Delta Power Holding Company in November 2016.

Adejokun, who said worked commenced at the Akurba site in 2017, noted that NIPP aimed at strengthening electricity infrastructure and improve supply nationwide.

“Both the 2 x 150MVA 330/33kV Transformers T1 and T2 as well as the 75MVar Shunt Reactor (for Voltage Regulation/Control) were successfully energised on Nov 30th.

“By Wednesday Dec 1, 24hrs after the 2 x 60MVA 132/33kV Transformers T3 & T4 were successfully energised.

The Executive Director, Networks, NDPHC, Mr IfeOluwa Oyedele, said the Lafia 330/132/33kV Substation was presently the newest of its kind in the grid .

“And, equipped with World Class State-of-the-Art Digital Control and Protection facilities with fully functional Human-Machine-Interface (HMI) that enhances real-time operational flexibility, monitoring & control of all the Substation electrical variables,” he said.

Gov. Abdullahi Sule of Nasarawa, who witnessed the technical commissioning of the Transmission Substation commended the successful completion of the project

”The Lafia Substation was successfully tested and connected to the grid.

” The transmission substation has the capacity to deliver and meet 240MW of load demand. The project will enhance and guarantee uninterrupted power supply to Nasarawa and its immediate surrounding states.

” Before now, even the Government House, Lafia could not run on electricity from the distribution network because the 33kV line that comes from Akwanga is grossly overloaded and inadequate to power the State capital and its environs.

“The project will also help to provide backfeed to FCT, whenever necessary since FCT is being served from Shiroro and Geregu Power Stations,” he said.

Oyedele said that already, Abuja Electricity Distribution Company (AEDC) had almost completed the reticulation of the distribution feeders that will ensure that residents of the State and its environs begin to immediately enjoy the full benefit of the completed Lafia Substation.

He said during construction, the project was a source of employment and capacity building to scores of Nigerians as most of the technicians and engineers on site are Nigerians.(NAN)