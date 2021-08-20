LaFiya TeleHealth has unveiled innovative healthcare kits aimed at taking telehealth and telemedicine beyond video call.

The electronic healthcare point kits allow users to receive on-demand physical exams via live video chat with a doctor’s office, using integrated medical exams devices. It also transmits test results to an electronic health record for easy real time monitoring.

According to Tonye Mayomi, Head, Sales and Business Development at LaFiya, “Healthcare is about enhancing the quality of life and living. That’s what LaFiya TeleHealth is all about. It addresses healthcare from accessibility to finance, to preventability and to curative. Best of all, it levels the quality of healthcare for all.

Explaining further, Mayomi stated that LaFiya TeleHealth is an m-health startup with a mission to provide affordable healthcare access to the uninsured and underserved anytime and everywhere.“It achieves this with a HIPAA/GDPR/ NDPR compliant platform that connects doctors, patients, hospitals, laboratories, pharmacies, and insurance providers in one integrated telehealth and telemedicine artificial intelligence and medical Internet of things platform,” she said.

The new innovative AI and Medical IOT-powered kits provide 24/7-telehealth and telemedicine access to home and overseas medical doctors. It equally provides care right from the comfort of the home beyond video and voice calls, including online prescription, tele-diagnosis and referral when needed via smartphone, computer and AI-powered medical kiosk.

The home telehealth care kitempowers patients to conduct provider-guided, comprehensive medical exams – all from the LaFiya TeleHealth website and app, which can be downloaded on the Android Play Store and Apple Store.

Mayomi continued: “The integrated mobile medical diagnostic stationcollects, transmits and stores medical information about the patient’s physiological parameters and vital signs. It also caters to the health-related needs of the people living in the rural, underserved areas, bridging the gap between physicians and patients for maximum care.

“The solar and satellite broadband powered community walk-in telehealth care kioskdoubles as a medical kiosk entrepreneurship program to empower rural communities, provide employment opportunities, reduce poverty, stimulate the economy, improve healthcare outcome, develop communities, facilitate health education, save lives in emergencies and eliminate the possibility of transmitting infectious diseases between patients and healthcare professionals. Other equipment includes the complete blood count analyzer and all-in-one ultrasound probe kit.”

Meanwhile, LaFiya has partnered with top financial institutions like GTB and Zenith Bank to facilitate accessibility to loan for individuals, groups and healthcare facilities in the purchase of the medical health care point stations, which are available for order at the company’s office in Lekki Phase 1, Lagos.