As part of its efforts at ensuring the free flow of vehicular movement in the state, which is mostly hindered as a result of pedestrians crossing major highways where bridges are erected for usage, the Lagos State Environmental Sanitation Corps (LAGESC) has stepped up its operation to arrest the defiant crossing the highway indiscriminately.

According to LAGESC’s Public Affairs Officer, Adebayo Kehinde, the corps marshal of the agency, CP Gbemisola Akinpelu (rtd) stated this today during the monthly interface session with senior officers of the agency at the command headquarters, Bolade-Oshodi. According to her “the agency is geared towards attaining total compliance on road crossing and use of pedestrian bridges in line with the mandate of the governor, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu on the enforcement and prosecution of the offenders.”

He noted that the corps marshal emphasised on the risks associated with crossing the highways where pedestrian bridges are constructed, as the crossing of highways impede the free flow of traffic and unnecessary loss of lives as a result of “hit-and-run” motorists while noting that the distance from the pedestrian bridges where arrests can be made by LAGESC officers against erring pedestrians wishing to endanger their lives by crossing the highway is pegged at 200 metres.

She stressed that the Lagos State government is interested in ensuring that citizens do not endanger their lives by crossing highways, advising them to resort to the usage of pedestrian bridges, as she charged the LAGESC operatives to intensify efforts at deterring defaulters.

The agency is presently carrying out the total enforcement in some of the identified areas such as Ikeja Along, Ikorodu Road, Ojota, Berger, C.M.S amongst others, while a total number of 36 persons have been arrested for prosecution, saying that the exercise will continue and will extends to all part of the state.

Mrs. Gbemisola Akinpelu further explained that the Commissioner for Environment & Water Resources Mr. Tunji Bello has approved the establishment of additional divisional offices in the state towards ensuring adequate coverage of the state, noting that these divisional officers with offices will be strategically positioned towards achieving zero tolerance of all environmental and traffic offences in the State.

While reiterating to the divisional commanders, deputy divisional commanders, unit commanders and senior officers on the need for increased, proper and adequate monitoring of the pedestrian bridges, she also emphasised on the need to dislodge traders around the bridges and walkways for free human movement.