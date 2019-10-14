Moshood Adebayo

Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo Olu, has repositioned the state Environmental Sanitation Corps (LAGESC)

The corps, formerly known as KAI will now spearhead the state’s enforcement of the zero tolerance for indiscriminate waste disposal, street trading, erection of temporary structures on drainage setbacks as well as open defecation.

It will also assist to checkmate the activities of commercial motorcyclists who ply pedestrian walkways.

The state’s position was made known by the Commissioner for the Environment and Water Resources, Mr Tunji Bello during a familiarization visit to the head office of LAGESC, in Oshodi.

Bello, also added that the officers would now be posted to major highways with security back up as a first step to enforcing the zero tolerance and state sanitation laws.

He emphasised that the present administration would in addition to providing necessary security back ups for their operation, also equip the operatives with all the necessary kits and equipments to protect themselves from attacks by criminally minded individuals.

The commissioner warned officers of the corps against indulging in acts of bribery and corruption or making use of proxies to receive gratification from environmental sanitation offenders.