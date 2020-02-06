Following the step-up exercise of Lagos, the Lagos Environmental Sanitation Corps (LAGESC) on its Operation Zero Tolerance to the indiscriminate crossing of highways the body has reiterated its commitment to sustaining and extending the operations to every part of the state which is in line with the mandate of the governor of Lagos State, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu to stem the spate of environmental offences and traffic laws in the state.

The agency’s head, public affairs unit, Adebayo Kehinde, the corps marshal of LAGESC, CP Akinpelu Gbemisola (rtd) stated this at the command’s headquarters, Bolade-Oshodi. According to her, “a total number of ninety-five (95) persons have been prosecuted from January 2020 till date in line with the Environmental Sanitation Protection Law 2017 by the Special Offences Court of Lagos State (Mobile Court), Bolade-Oshodi.

The corps marshal also decried with dismay the unfounded rumour circulating in the social media that the Lagos State Government had directed LAGESC officials, not in uniform to arrest people crossing the highways, saying that every LAGESC officers on lawful duty are to be officially dressed in LAGESC uniforms with their name tags boldly on it. She, however, warned imposters extorting money from the public in the name of LAGESC to desist from such act as well as rumour peddlers to abstain from misleading the general public with wrong information.

She therefore encouraged pedestrians to make use of the bridges for the free flow of traffic and the people, warning that it is an offence to endanger their lives by crossing the highways which puts them at risk of getting knocked down by ‘hit and run’ drivers.

While affirming the stance of the Lagos State government to protecting unnecessary loss of lives and to ease free flow of traffic, the corps marshal reaffirmed the commitment of the agency at ensuring the arrests and prosecution of defaulters who fail to make use of pedestrian bridges where they are erected strategically for the crossing of highways.