Lagos State Government has added additional seven more boats to its fleet, as part of its commitment to a multimodal transport system aimed at tackling traffic gridlocks across the metropolis.

The seven new boats equipped with modern gadgets were built solely by local manufacturers to international standards.

The Managing Director, Lagos Ferry Services (LAGFERRY), Mr. Abdoulbaq Ladi-Balogun, while taking delivery of some of the boats at the Ipakodo Terminal, Ikorodu, expressed delight at the safety features and aesthetics of the boats, commending the manufacturers for achieving global standards and assuring commuters of a safe, fast and pleasurable experience on the waterways.

He said, “Taking the delivery of these boats is a testimony to the commitment of Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu’s administration to continue enabling the growth trajectories of the local economy, thereby creating jobs along the value chain of marine transportation system”.

While reiterating the state government’s commitment to a multimodal transport system, he stated that the government is currently building and renovating 15 new jetties across the coastal lines of the State to open up more routes, informing that some of the new boats will be deployed to the new routes of Badagry – Liverpool – CMS; Agbara – Ojo – Liverpool – CMS; Agbowa Ikosi – Ebute Ero – CMS; Ilaje Bariga – Ebute Ero – CMS – Falomo – Victoria Island; Epe – Victoria Island – Falomo; Bayeku – Oke Ira Nla – Badore; Badore – Falomo – CMS Marina and Ibeju Lekki – Falomo to mention a few.

Ladi-Balogun revealed that some of the new boats will be deployed specifically to Epe and Badagry to alleviate and create alternative means of transportation to commuters faced with the challenges of traffic gridlock occasioned by the ongoing road rehabilitation along the axis.

He expressed gratitude to Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu for adding more than 20 boats to the fleet of LAGFERRY and commended him for fulfiling his promise to Lagosians that he will double the Agency’s fleet capacity from 14 to 30 in the shortest time possible.