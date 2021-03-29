For its consistent commitment to quality health care delivery in Nigeria, Lagoon Hospitals has been re-accredited, for the fourth time, by the, Joint Commission International (JCI), which is the world leader in health care accreditation.

At a briefing in Lagos, the Chief Executive Officer of the hospital group, Olujimi Coker, said that the re-accreditation was a demonstration of the organisation’s continuous compliance with internationally-recognised standards in providing, quality, safe and effective patient care.

He explained that JCI is the author and evaluator of the most rigorous international standards in quality and patient safety. In his words, Lagoon underwent a rigorous survey, during which a team of JCI expert surveyors evaluated compliance with hospital standards related to international safety goals, patient assessment and care, anaesthesia and surgical care, medication management, patient and family education, quality improvement, infection prevention and control, governance and leadership, among others.

The elated helmsman said that COVID-19 pandemic has in the last one year changed the narrative of wealthy Nigerians running abroad to seek medical attention. He stated that with the world class facilities and specialists at Lagoon, patients would have no reason spending so much money to embark on medical tourism.

“The JCI representatives commended Lagoon Hospitals for passing the more than 1, 200 measurable elements to retain its status as a quality improvement organisation.

“The hospital is the only Nigerian or West African hospitals to be accredited by JCI for four consecutive times and one of two in Sub-Saharan African to be accredited. The hospital was first accredited in 2011 and re-accredited in 2015, 2018 and 2021. Providing the best standards is the passion that has led to the development of unique specialties across medical disciplines, within the Lagoon Hospital Group,” Coker said.

He added that since inception in 1984, one of its major goals was to provide affordable health care, of high-quality standards to Nigerians in Nigeria, without having to leave the country.