Christopher Oji, Lagos

Two people were stabbed to death and several others injured Saturday night at the Itire area of Surulere, Lagos, when two rival cult gangs clashed.

The clash lasted till Sunday morning before the police were able to take control. At least seven people have been arrested in connection with the killings.

As at press time, policemen drafted from Rapid Response Squad (RRS) of the Lagos State Police Command, led by DCP Tunji Disu and the Area C Command, were on the ground.

A police officer who spoke on the condition of anonymity, as he was not supposed to speak to the press, said that the clash started from a drinking joint at Oseni street, Itire.

According to the police officer, “guns, cutlasses, broken bottles and charms were freely used by the cultists. We have been able to calm down the situation. We have picked seven suspects. The suspects will help us in getting their members. We are are still on ground because we don’t want the war to escalate.”

A resident, John Akor said: “We are tired of the cult violence in this area. I have my business here, but the cult war seems to be an everyday affair. They disturb the public peace at any slightest provocation. I am thinking of relocating because of stray bullets. Anybody can be caught in the web. We don’t know who will be the next victims. Two people were killed, but no one can tell whether they were cult members or passersby. Now, they will be tagged cultists. We have not been sleeping since on Saturday. What a life of mystery and pains.”

Akor called on the state Commissioner of Police, Subairu Muazu, to do something urgent about cult activities in the state.