By Christopher Oji, Lagos

Two people have been arrested for attempting to bribe a police officer in order to secure the release of two suspects and to pervert the course of justice, the Lagos State Police Command has said.

Adariku Sunday (34) of 66, Henry Smith Close, Abidjan, GRA, Ajah, had allegedly offered a N400,000 cash bribe to secure the release of a robbery suspect; while Folorunso Akeem (43) offered the sum of N100,000 cash to secure the release of a suspected cultist.

According to Lagos State Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) CSP Adekunle Ajisebutu, ‘determined to ensure justice thorough investigation, the uncompromising police officers in charge of the case rejected the bribe. While commending the professionalism and uncompromising act of the police officers, Commissioner of Police, Mr Hakeem Odumosu, admonished other police officers to emulate the incorruptible ones.

‘The Commissioner of Police has, however, directed that the case should be transferred to the Command’s Tactical Team for further investigation and prosecution.’

In another development, Ajisebutu said: ‘An anti-crime patrol team of the Area ‘J’ Command, Elemoro, has arrested an armed robbery suspect and a suspected cultist with a locally-made double barrel gun and three cartridges.

‘The armed robbery suspect, Alabi Timothy, 23, resident of 9, Baale Street, Majek, Ajah, was arrested at General Paint, Garden area, Lekki during a routine stop and search by the police. A locally-made double barrel gun and two live cartridges including an expended cartridge concealed in a bag were recovered from the suspect.

‘Similarly, a self-confessed cultist, Badmus Toheed (male), 22, who belongs to the Aye Confraternity was arrested with a live cartridge in the General Paint ghetto area, Ajah on September 4. The suspect confessed that he was initiated into the Aye Confraternity sometime in June,’ the statement read.

