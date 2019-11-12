Nigeria Employers Consultative Association (NECA) has called for more Organised Private Sector (OPS) participation in the economy of Lagos State.

Mr. Timothy Olawale, Director General of NECA in his assessment of the 2020 Budget of the state highlighted a massive leap from the 2019 Budget, aimed at addressing the continuous infrastructural collapse and lag in the education and health sectors.

He commended Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu for committing to infrastructural development, healthcare and education, noting that these are foundation for economic development.

He said, “The State will be a massive construction site; however, strategic collaboration with the Organised Private Sector will help in attracting private capital necessary for accelerated development. We applaud the provisions of N7.1 billion for industrial hubs, graduate internship programs, and virtual markets for artisans in support for micro, small and medium enterprises. This would enable the private sector continue to serve as the engine for economic growth”.

The NECA DG, however expressed concern at the growing debt profile of the state and the anticipated deficit.